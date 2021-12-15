Eight best things about the 2022 MLS regular season schedule

The entire MLS regular season will play out over 225 days from Feb. 26 to Oct. 9. Things are ending a bit early next year due to some international tournament in November called the World Cup, but things won’t feel too cramped. I’ve always been of the opinion that the fewer midweek games we have the better. Well, this schedule is certainly for the better. Each team will only have to play at most five midweek games this season and no team will play consecutive weeks with midweek games. That’s more tailgating for us and more rest (see: better soccer) for the players.