Eddie Johnson's new journey: “Changing the whole narrative” as grassroots coach 

“So I went back in, and I just kind of tried to replicate my path and the experiences I had along the way. But also be mindful that this younger generation right now, with all of the resources that they're having that we didn't have, that they're better soccer players than we [were] from a technique standpoint, a soccer IQ standpoint, because of all the supplemental training, additional training that the kids are doing outside of their club environment.”

“All the experiences that I had, and I go back and I look at, from club to ODP to youth national team, signing at 16 and then going on and having a 15-year career – what does that look like? What are the different levels and the different challenges that I had to have in order for me to keep progressing and getting better?” Johnson explained to MLSsoccer.com.

Johnson was the vanguard of a vital evolution in player development, bypassing collegiate soccer to go straight to the pros. More than that, as a Black player who rose from a humble upbringing in Bunnell, Florida, he also stands out as one of the first and most prominent 21st-century success stories in US soccer’s efforts to outgrow perceptions of a sport for well-to-do kids in predominantly white suburbs.

The striker became one of the youngest professional players in US soccer history when he signed a Project-40 (now Generation adidas) contract at 16 and was drafted in the second round of the 2001 MLS SuperDraft by the Dallas Burn (now FC Dallas ). He then blossomed into an MLS star with Dallas and Kansas City and prolific scorer for the US men’s national team , making a big-money move to Fulham FC in 2007, the first stop in a four-year stint in Europe, before a second successful stint in MLS with Seattle Sounders FC and D.C. United .

Giving back to the game

Johnson was speaking from Weston, Florida, where he’d just coached a team of 2013-born kids through an undefeated run at a holiday weekend tournament. After working strictly as a technical trainer with individuals and small groups for several years, he’s now opened a new chapter in his coaching evolution, organizing teams under his EJE7 brand to compete in a few tournaments a year.

“I feel like we emphasize on winning too much at the younger ages and that players are defined on how good they are if they're winning. And that shouldn't be the focus,” he explained. “The focus should be on developing them from the ground up. That's mainly what our focus is.

“We use the tournament for more developing tools. We're not a team by any means. But we put together teams that go play these other teams that are playing week in and week out, that are in either pre-ECNL or these different types of academies and just kind of say, ‘Hey, this is what our philosophy is, this is what we can be.’”

Last weekend’s event was a 7-on-7 format; next month he’ll take the same group of 9- and 10-year-olds to a 9v9 event in Arizona. Johnson’s passion for this next chapter in his life is evident as he describes his rationale.

“A lot of teams in the US,” he continued, “I feel like they rush kids at the younger ages into the bigger formats too early. And then a lot of those attributes and skill sets that you're trying to develop are never developed, because it is more trying to rush things instead of focusing on the areas that they need to be focused on, before they progress to the bigger field. So for me, the way these kids are growing, these 2013s, I'm really, really happy. But now I see that they need a new challenge.”

His big-picture view: While significant progress is being made, particularly on the pro pathways being crafted via big academy investments by MLS, USL and NWSL clubs, the US and Canada have a ways to go towards matching the intense proving grounds he saw on the other side of the Atlantic.

“When I was a teenager, being in a professional environment, and from teenager to pro in a professional environment, in order for me to have kept growing, right, those environments needed to be more real and authentic,” he recalled.