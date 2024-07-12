Rosters for 2024 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game

Major League Soccer and Special Olympics have announced rosters for the ninth annual 2024 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game.

When: Tuesday, July 23 at 3:30 pm ET

Tuesday, July 23 at 3:30 pm ET Where: Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus | Columbus, Ohio

Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus | Columbus, Ohio Free and open to the public!

The Unified All-Star Game is part of the season-long Special Olympics Unified Soccer Exchange program that provides opportunities for Unified soccer teams to participate in a first-team MLS experience.

MLS and Special Olympics will host 52 Unified team members, representing 26 MLS clubs for an 11 vs. 11 competitive match. The teams, comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners), will be outfitted in authentic uniforms provided by adidas. MLS Greats will serve as celebrity coaches for the game.