Rosters for 2024 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game

Major League Soccer and Special Olympics have announced rosters for the ninth annual 2024 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game.
- When: Tuesday, July 23 at 3:30 pm ET
- Where: Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus | Columbus, Ohio
- Free and open to the public!
The Unified All-Star Game is part of the season-long Special Olympics Unified Soccer Exchange program that provides opportunities for Unified soccer teams to participate in a first-team MLS experience.
MLS and Special Olympics will host 52 Unified team members, representing 26 MLS clubs for an 11 vs. 11 competitive match. The teams, comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners), will be outfitted in authentic uniforms provided by adidas. MLS Greats will serve as celebrity coaches for the game.
The East and West Unified All-Star teams will also be recognized on-field before the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 24 (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
NAME
TEAM
Kelly Robinson
Atlanta United
Emma Sim
Atlanta United
Kevin Alvarado
Charlotte FC
Jaime Escobar
Charlotte FC
George McDay
Chicago Fire FC
Nolan McNellis
Chicago Fire FC
Lakota McMillion
Columbus Crew
Nehemiah Tanga
Columbus Crew
Franklin Escobar Rivera
D.C. United
Jeffree Perez
D.C. United
Mady Wheelock
FC Cincinnati
Taran McMillan
FC Cincinnati
Darian Sierra
Inter Miami CF
Gabriel Carrizo
Inter Miami CF
Adan Ramirez
Nashville SC
Chris Parks
Nashville SC
Mason Burke
New England Revolution
Amelia Jackson
New England Revolution
Samuel Flores
New York Red Bulls
Mathew Sosa
New York Red Bulls
Kaleb Harrington
Orlando City SC
Jed Hansen
Orlando City SC
Elijah Reed
Philadelphia Union
Juliana Zacarias
Philadelphia Union
Rourke Martin
Toronto FC
Christian Lamanna
Toronto FC
LJ Henderson
Austin FC
Ike Ruiz
Austin FC
Jordan Hirschhorn
Colorado Rapids
Colin Underly
Colorado Rapids
Anissa Almaraz
FC Dallas
Hannah Wrigley
FC Dallas
Kacey Johnson
Houston Dynamo FC
Juan Rodriguez
Houston Dynamo FC
Justin Boos
LA Galaxy
Daniel Loera
LA Galaxy
Jonathan Gutierrez
LAFC
Irene Lee
LAFC
Thierno Diop
New York City FC
Emmanuel Rios Jr.
New York City FC
Niko Brescia
Portland Timbers
Alanah Butler Coronado
Portland Timbers
Jonas Johnson
Real Salt Lake
Cole Welch
Real Salt Lake
Esteban Mercado
San Jose Earthquakes
Bryce Young
San Jose Earthquakes
Boaz Brooks
Seattle Sounders FC
Rilen Snethen
Seattle Sounders FC
Joshua Toplikar
Sporting Kansas City
Joseph Toland
Sporting Kansas City
Isaac Mollish
St. Louis CITY SC
Ellie Mollish
St. Louis CITY SC