Dynamo's injury woes worsen as Herrera exits in win over RSL

In first-half stoppage time, with the Dynamo leading 2-0, Herrera went down after an awkward play and was replaced by Sebastian Kowalczyk. After the game, head coach Ben Olsen said that a timeline wasn’t yet clear.

“Looks like his hamstring,” Olsen said. “We’ll see how bad it is. I don’t anticipate him playing Wednesday.”

The injury was the only blemish on an otherwise excellent night for the Dynamo, who grabbed an emphatic three points against a Western Conference rival.

Losing Herrera, though, would be a further blow for a team that has already dealt with plenty of injuries. Nelson Quiñones went down for the season in February, and fellow attacker Lawrence Ennali suffered a torn ACL two weeks ago. Herrera himself missed time early in the season with a knee ailment.

He is a key ingredient in the middle of the park for the Dynamo. The longtime Mexican international arrived as a Designated Player two years ago from Atletico Madrid.

In his absence, Houston will have to rely more on midfielders Artur and Coco Carrasquilla.