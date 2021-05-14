"Dream becomes reality": FC Cincinnati hoping TQL Stadium a launching pad for success

One of the very first things Gerard Nijkamp and FC Cincinnati spoke about during his first interview about potentially becoming the club's general manager in 2019 was the new stadium the club were building. Since, this stadium has been on the mind of everyone at the club, Nijkamp included, be it in the background or forefront, as it is this weekend.

On Sunday against Inter Miami CF (4 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes), that idea becomes a reality as FC Cincinnati will play their first-ever game at TQL Stadium.

The club have trained in their new home this week as they prepare for the game. Nijkamp has been at those sessions, walking around the beautiful new ground, looking around and imaging what it'll be like in a real game.

“It started with a dream, but when it becomes reality, it feels like you’re dreaming again," Nijkamp told MLSsoccer.com. "Is this real? I’m happy we’re able to host fans again, not full but a percentage and hopefully soon it’ll be full. To see our fans again, to see everyone who loves the club— Everything is coming in place. Dreams become reality.”

Of course, the job will not be complete until Cincinnati pick up their form. Their on-field struggles are well-known and well-rehearsed at this point, but it's an inextricable part of the story. Back-to-back last place finishes in their first two years in the league and it's been more of the same this year, with just one point from their three matches.