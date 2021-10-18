Diego Rossi making explosive start at Fenerbahce during loan from LAFC

Rossi, who joined Fenerbahce on loan in September after a standout run with LAFC, scored the opener in just the second minute of Fenerbahce's league match with Trabzonspor, pouncing on a loose ball in the box and curling in a clinical finish to the far post.

Former LAFC star Diego Rossi's overseas venture is off to a roaring start, as the Uruguayan attacker added another goal to his tally for Turkish side Fenerbahce on Sunday.

The match would end in a 3-1 defeat for Fenerbahce, who were victimized by a 23rd-minute red card that wound up dooming them in the contest. Still, it's the continuation of a strong early run of form for Rossi in Super Lig play. The 23-year-old is now up to two goals and three assists in just six league games following his arrival.

Goals like the one are a familiar sight to LAFC fans, who witnessed Rossi make many similar opportunistic finishes during his time in MLS. Rossi arrived to LAFC before its 2018 expansion season, immediately establishing himself as one of the league's best very statsheet-stuffing attackers, scoring 16 goals in the club's record-breaking Supporters' Shield campaign of 2019. The following year, Rossi took home the Golden Boot presented by Audi thanks to his 14 goals in 19 matches.