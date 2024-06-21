Diego Luna: Why Real Salt Lake’s “unbelievable talent” is so special

“Like, ‘Yeah, it’s difficult right now. I’m figuring it out, but give me a couple of weeks and you’ll see it’s not a problem for me.’”

“It wasn’t an arrogance. It was a confidence in himself to back himself in any situation,” said Lowry, now head coach of MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs.

But two weeks later, during a preseason game, Lowry again looked at his coaching staff because of Luna. The realization was setting in: We’re going to have to find a way to get this guy on the field.

Then the head coach of USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, Lowry called Diego Luna into his office to check in. After all, it’s not easy to jump from the academy level to the professional game as a teenager, and he wanted to encourage Luna. He still remembers what the young player told him and how he and his coaching staff joked about it afterward.

Driven to improve

That mindset has fueled Luna, who’s produced three goals and nine assists for Western Conference leaders Real Salt Lake entering Saturday’s high-stakes meeting with the LA Galaxy (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Nicknamed ‘Moon Boy,’ Luna is also taking steps to gain clarity and peace away from the soccer field, as detailed in MLS’s latest Breakaway feature.

During the offseason, Luna felt he needed to create a larger social circle in Utah, where he’s lived since joining Real Salt Lake from El Paso in the summer of 2022. So, he went through the application process and was hired as a barista at a local coffee shop.

“When I came to Utah … I was kind of a loner,” Luna explained. “I thought about what’s needed in my life to become more of an all-around person, and I think my social skills were lacking.”

Taking time to learn another craft other than soccer and interacting with people in his city who were going for a latte or cortado allowed Luna to better connect with those around him. He further prioritized his mental health by working with a therapist, and developed affirmations he now goes through pregame.

RSL manager Pablo Mastroeni says those undertakings show Luna is a born learner, willing to put in months of work if he knows there’s a reward on the other side. That dedication surfaced with Luna willing develop his game in MLS, too.

“I think it's a question of who Diego is as a person, but also as a player,” Mastroeni said. “When he first got to the club, he was a very one-dimensional player. He really only saw the attacking side of the game. I told him for our team, and any team you play for moving forward, whether here or in Europe, you’re going to have defensive responsibilities.