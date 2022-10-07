Diego Fagundez: My South American upbringing in Massachusetts

We lived in a small apartment complex with a pool in the center, and right next to it there was this little patch of grass. It wasn't really meant for sports – it wasn’t even a rectangle shape – but we made it our field.

Probably about 75% of our neighborhood was from Uruguay, and there were also a handful of Brazilians and people from other Latin American countries. As a little kid in a new place, it was really nice that I could still meet people who knew Spanish, speak Spanish to friends – and play soccer, of course.

We emigrated from Montevideo to Leominster, Massachusetts, a small town an hour’s drive outside Boston, when I was only 5 years old. It felt like a different planet from our homeland. Thankfully it didn’t take me long to find out that there were pieces of home all around me.

We got so into it. I still have friends from back then, and every so often we reminisce, like, what were we doing? Creating jerseys, making up goals, just to make us happy. It's something that we’ll always look back on and smile. I can definitely say that little piece of South America in Massachusetts helped me get to where I am now.

We made up all kinds of games and contests. We did something we called ‘rivalry games,’ where we would have eight people wear white jerseys and eight people wear another color of jerseys, even put numbers on them. We made it into a little soccer scene and eventually it seemed like everybody was coming, even adults who would watch us run around and be thankful it was keeping us out of trouble.

Some days it was our football field, some days it was a baseball field, whatever sport we wanted to play, even hide-and-seek! But soccer most often. And if it wasn't there, then we’d be playing street soccer on asphalt – right next to the dumpsters, where we had one basketball court. We were playing soccer 24/7. My friends and I would get out of school and just play for hours, from 4:00 until 8:00, 9:00 at night if our parents let us. Then we’d wake up in the morning on weekends and go play some more.

My legs would get tired, but after a while it was like a machine. There's moments in my games now where I'll shoot the ball and I’ll just know if it's a goal or not, because of how it feels coming off my foot. All that repetition, all that hard work. Things started moving really fast where a scout came and watched me play. It was like, wow, this could be something I could actually pursue. I kept going and one day after a game, we got approached by the New England Revolution .

All that time on the ball from such a young age, it added up. My feet got quicker, my skills grew, and I always loved to dribble at opponents one-on-one. Later, as I got older, I moved up from town soccer in Leominster to club soccer, which had us traveling everywhere, to tournaments all over the US – my parents drove for hours and hours, always supporting me. My dad would always challenge me to play against older kids, and on better teams. That was the way to make me a better player. But I think it was the extra work that made the difference. After my team practices ended, I would stay and shoot around with my dad; 50, 60, 70 balls a day, usually with him – he played goalkeeper in his day – trying to save them.

I was lucky to get an early start. My dad played professional soccer back in Uruguay, and he first introduced me to a ball when I was 2 years old. I had just barely learned to walk, but he would line up empty two-liter soda bottles like bowling pins at one end of a hallway. I would take 10 steps back or so and kick the soccer ball at them until they all fell down, and then I’d put them back up and do it all again, and again, and again.

I joined their academy, and not too long after, I became their first-ever homegrown player. I was only 15 when I signed that first pro contract, and 16 when I played in my first MLS match. Today you see so many homegrowns playing all over the league, but few of us were playing with the first teams back then. In retrospect, we were pioneers, and there’s not too many left from my generation! Around that time I got called to represent Uruguay at the youth national team levels. And while I also felt a strong desire to play for the United States, it felt like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and it's hard to not take an opportunity like that.

The Texas chapter

I spent more than a decade with New England, but when my last Revs contract ran out, it was time for me to leave. I had been asked to play roles that didn’t suit me and needed a fresh start. Claudio Reyna and Josh Wolff told me Austin FC wanted to use me as an attacking player, and challenged me to step up and be a big part of an expansion club. When I arrived in Texas last year, I felt I needed to prove myself again, prove that my career wasn't over, as some people thought.

I'm having so much fun here in Austin. I'm scoring and creating goals, playing to my best ability. I get challenged by the coaches, by my teammates, and the team is doing well. You gain confidence when that happens, and you can see the smile on my face when I'm playing and enjoying it. And the city, its people, culture, food, is amazing.

It wasn’t what I was expecting, but I fell in love right away. While it might seem like the opposite of Massachusetts, there’s more parallels than you’d think. You can go hiking, swimming, boating, whatever you want. Back in Leominster I had a boat, I loved to go hunting, hiking, I even drove a big truck. I didn't really have to adapt too much – except for the summer heat, and I’m still practicing my “y’all” pronunciation. But I'll get there! And the same goes with the Hispanic culture: There’s tons of Latino influence within our community, our team, our supporters, who are some of the best fans in the league and sing lots of songs and chants in Spanish.