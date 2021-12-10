Diego and Yimmi Chara making MLS Cup a family affair

PORTLAND – Demand for a seat to witness Saturday’s MLS Cup Final at Providence Park (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMas, TUDN) is sky-high in “Soccer City USA.” Even for some of the participants who’ll be out on the pitch.

“We still need more tickets,” said Portland Timbers winger Yimmi Chara with a smile on Thursday. “So we're looking for more.”

To be fair, the Chara family have a greater need than your average player. Both Yimmi and his teammate and older brother Diego have to account for a range of immediate and extended family members hoping to get a seat at the historic venue, and their overall list has swelled considerably for this rarest of home matches. You don’t have to speak much Spanish to understand that part.

“Muchos, muchos,” Yimmi laughed when asked about the total number. “We can't even keep count of how many there are.”

Beyond their spouses and children, the Chara brothers have made sure to reserve spots for perhaps the day’s most important guests, their father and mother, Jesus and Graciela. And whatever the final count, they’re deeply aware of just what a special opportunity Saturday represents for themselves and the entire clan, including many more who’ll be watching from afar in their native Colombia.

“We're very fortunate that our parents are here,” said Yimmi, “and that they’ll get to experience watching us play together back home. This is something very exciting for everyone.”

After a brief overlap earlier in their careers at Deportes Tolima, Yimmi and Diego have cherished the chance to play together again following Yimmi’s arrival in the Rose City prior to the 2020 MLS season. Now they’re part of an even smaller group of siblings who’ll get to contend for a league trophy in the same kit, and in the heart of the community they’ve made home, no less.