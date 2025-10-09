Denis Bouanga & Gabon: LAFC superstar chases World Cup history

Over the past few years, Denis Bouanga would seemingly be a prime target for jet lag as he travels from Los Angeles to various African destinations to play for the Gabon national team.

“The coach just wanted me to watch the game,” he later told The Athletic , “but I asked him to play. He let me on the field, and I scored. It was perfect – it was meant to be.”

He landed on Saturday evening and reached BMO Stadium less than an hour before his club was scheduled to kick off an MLS match vs. FC Dallas . After 13 hours of somewhere around 10,000 miles (16,093 kilometers) in air travel, it’s safe to say coach Steve Cherundolo was not expecting to call upon his prized asset that night. But that’s an example of how differently Bouanga is built: Upon his request, the winger came off the bench to bag a late winner in a 2-1 victory.

How else to describe his uncanny track record of high performance after long-haul travel? Two Septembers ago , in the opening months of his lavishly productive Black & Gold tenure, Bouanga logged a full 90 in Gabon’s 1-0 African Cup of Nations qualifying win over Sudan in Franceville on a Thursday, then boarded a flight to Istanbul, where after a three-hour layover, he caught a connection to LAX.

“I'm very happy every time I'm called up. I know it's a long, long way from the United States to Gabon. I have a lot of flying hours, but I have to do it … I think country is as important as club. So as long as I have the ability to play and the ability to give matches and minutes and goals, I will give it.”

The extra miles, he says, don’t feel like a burden when the joy of representing his father’s homeland – and driving their quest for a first-ever FIFA World Cup berth – is so palpable.

Again and again, Bouanga has defied the usual norms of what’s physically possible after intercontinental journeys of this nature, racking up gaudy statistics and highlight-reel plays for both club and country. The 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner recently became the first player in MLS history to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons and co-leads this year’s race, neck-and-neck with Inter Miami 's Lionel Messi on 24 goals apiece.

Joining his Panthères (Panthers) teammates on site without a single training session beforehand, Bouanga reeled off a first-half hat trick in less than 40 minutes to bank a straightforward 4-0 victory that kept Gabon hot on the trail of reigning African champions Côte d'Ivoire atop Group F, and Bouanga near the summit of the continent’s scoring chart with eight goals and counting in this qualification cycle.

A short supersub cameo is one thing, a skeptic might retort. But what Bouanga did in the opposite direction last month, and after an even longer trip, is another. This time, he flew to Mauritius, a small Indian Ocean island serving as the host for Gabon’s CAF World Cup qualifier vs. the Seychelles, a small island nation with venue issues on home soil.

“It's true that it's a lot of hours, a lot of traveling. Sometimes it's a full day of traveling. But hey, I love football too much to stop there. I'm lucky to have a national team that's great,” he said. “I find the energy once I'm on the field and that's unbeatable.”

Bouanga is undoubtedly a superlative athlete, and he’s mastered routines that moderate the effects of those long hours in the air. Yet his career seems to exemplify the idea that high performance transcends physical output, and extends to mental and emotional facets.

“I didn't feel ready, since I was playing in the CFA [Championnat de France Amateur, the pro/am fourth tier] at the time,” he explained. “It was once I reached the professional level that I was able to go in 2017, because I think I felt ready, even if my father had doubts about it. But there you go. I took that step, and I don't regret going there at all, because now I really love the selection more than anything.”

Born and raised in France to a French mother and a Gabonese expatriate father, Bouanga had already tasted adversity. His hometown club, Le Mans FC, snubbed him from their ‘sport-etudes’ (sports studies) academy program during his teens after harshly categorizing, in his words, “a playful water fight” after a training session as misbehavior, a setback that fiercely motivated him for years afterwards. So he sought to consolidate his standing as a first-team regular before committing to Gabon.

Bouanga’s service to Gabon has blossomed into a labor of love, remarkably so considering he’d never set foot in the small central African nation before accepting his first call-up – and the fact that he’d initially demurred when Les Panthères first reached out to offer him a place in their program in 2015, early during his rise up the ranks at French club Lorient.

Going global

That’s why LAFC aid in Bouanga’s globetrotting itineraries, even when it causes him to be unavailable for their matches now and then. Such is the case with their rescheduled matches vs. Toronto and Austin during this month’s FIFA international window, overlapping with when Gabon play Gambia and Burundi.

“Denis is an incredible athlete, a very robust, durable athlete,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said last week. “We've seen that he has come back from the national team, arrived in the afternoon and played in the evening for us. There's zero questioning his motivation and his ability to do that.

“I do think he gets a lot out of going away with the national team. He thoroughly enjoys it. He feels a sense of pride, which is really important. I think that's a very large piece of playing for your country, and I can see that in him, and we will support that always.

“I really hope that they qualify for the World Cup. That would be an amazing achievement for them, and personally for Denis.”

Cherundolo lived a comparable experience during his own playing days, shuttling back and forth across the Atlantic from German side Hannover 96 to the United States for more than a decade.