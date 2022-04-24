Dejan Joveljic, LA Galaxy fans share incredible celebration: "The best feeling in the world"

There were no slick dance moves or fancy handshakes after Dejan Joveljic scored Saturday night for the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.
But the striker’s curling effort in the 86th minute, which handed the Gs a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC, nonetheless ended with a celebration for the ages.
After beating goalkeeper Joe Willis with a right-footed shot, Joveljic ran towards the corner flag, ripped off his jersey, hopped over the advertising boards and was pulled into the LA Riot Squad supporters’ group, where euphoria took over.
It was a moment the 22-year-old Serbian will never forget.
“The best feeling in the world is when you score,” Joveljic said. “That's something that you cannot describe. You just need to feel it.”
Joveljic, who’s on a U22 Initiative contract after signing last August from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, subbed on in the 77th minute for Kevin Cabral. It marked his sixth reserve appearance of the 2022 season, and the one-time finish off Derrick Williams’ cushioned feed was his third goal in a Galaxy jersey.
Head coach Greg Vanney was certainly left impressed by the late-game impact.
“I was so happy for him because he’s a kid that works really hard,” Vanney said. “He’s a hell of a finisher. … Again, I’m really happy for the kid because he busts his butt and he cares. And that’s important.”
Part of Joveljic’s limited playing time is that LA’s lines are led by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, the Mexican star who's bagged 22 goals in his last 29 games for the Galaxy. He’s also “not really a winger,” Vanney said, so entering the rotation alongside Douglas Costa, Kevin Cabral, Samuel Grandsir and more proves difficult.
But Joveljic’s stayed plugging away and hopes more opportunities are on the horizon as LA move to four games unbeaten.
“I don't want to say that I’m frustrated, but I'm not satisfied for sure because I'm not playing,” Joveljic said. “I know the show is getting finished and indeed was that we're good? I know that in my position is the best striker in this league and I'm going to have a little minutes alongside him, but I need to wait for my chance and tonight I showed that I need to get more minutes more than five.”