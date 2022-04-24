Dejan Joveljic, LA Galaxy fans share incredible celebration: "The best feeling in the world"

Part of Joveljic’s limited playing time is that LA’s lines are led by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez , the Mexican star who's bagged 22 goals in his last 29 games for the Galaxy. He’s also “not really a winger,” Vanney said, so entering the rotation alongside Douglas Costa , Kevin Cabral , Samuel Grandsir and more proves difficult.

“I don't want to say that I’m frustrated, but I'm not satisfied for sure because I'm not playing,” Joveljic said. “I know the show is getting finished and indeed was that we're good? I know that in my position is the best striker in this league and I'm going to have a little minutes alongside him, but I need to wait for my chance and tonight I showed that I need to get more minutes more than five.”