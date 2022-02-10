DeAndre Yedlin is "almost a DP signing" in MLS return with Inter Miami CF

"For me it was huge to be able to come back, be closer to family, my girlfriend has tons of family in West Palm Beach area, so she's incredibly happy to be here. I'm incredibly happy to be here. I've vacationed a lot in Miami, so I love the area. I love the people down here, I love the vibe, I love the atmosphere. So when I was presented with the opportunity to come here and play the sport that I love, it was really a no-brainer."

"There's a lot of reasons for me coming here: I think some things that people don't realize when you're a professional footballer, football is a big part of your life but it's not your whole life," Yedlin said at his introductory press conference on Thursday. "I have a daughter. She was born in September, so really for the first time in my life I'm having to make a decision not just for me but for family.

Now 28, Yedlin is back in the league where it all started, with Inter Miami announcing his signing on Feb. 2. Asked about the factors that produced his move to Miami, Yedlin said it was a decision that came down to more than just soccer.

Naturally, plenty has happened since his debut in 2013. Yedlin parlayed his standout form with Seattle and breakout showing with the US men's national team at the 2014 World Cup into a transfer to England's Tottenham Hotspur, where he made one first-team appearance before stints with Sunderland, Newcastle United and Turkish side Galatasaray. He experienced varying degrees of success during his time in Europe while remaining a mainstay with the USMNT, where he's garnered 71 senior caps.

In Miami, Yedlin joins a club that entered MLS with lofty aspirations that haven't fully translated to on-field success. After missing the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs during their first year under head coach Phil Neville, the club's undergone a roster makeover this offseason.

Chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson, who worked with Yedlin in Seattle, has made the right back a marquee acquisition. They grabbed him with the No. 1 spot in the MLS Allocation Order, another key backline addition after Jamaican international Damion Lowe arrived.

It's all with the goal of becoming an Eastern Conference contender as quickly as possible, something that Yedlin believes is attainable with the pieces the club now has in place.

"I signed for four years here. I think in the moment I'm obviously thinking about now," Yedlin said, referencing his deal running through 2025 with a club option for 2026. "We want to win this year, we want to win every game, that's the goal, and if it's not then I think you're in the wrong sport. Obviously there's going to be ups and downs – there has been throughout my whole career, so I know the ups and downs that come with it.