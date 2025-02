D.C. United have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2025 MLS season, the Soul Kit by adidas.

The kit is designed to pay homage to Washington, D.C.’s rich funk, soul and go-go heritage, showcasing the vibrant influence of art and music that unite the district's diverse communities. The 2025 Soul Kit blends modern aesthetics with historical references, reinforcing the club’s commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch.