DC United trade international roster slot to Charlotte FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • DC receive: $250,000 in GAM
  • CLT receive: International roster slot

Charlotte FC have acquired an international roster slot from D.C. United for the 2022 MLS season in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Tuesday.

The expansion club is assembling its roster ahead of a Feb. 26 opener at D.C. United, scouring the international market.

Earlier this offseason, Charlotte acquired two international roster spots from Nashville SC in exchange for $500,000 in General Allocation Money.

