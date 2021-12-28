DC United trade international roster slot to Charlotte FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- DC receive: $250,000 in GAM
- CLT receive: International roster slot
Charlotte FC have acquired an international roster slot from D.C. United for the 2022 MLS season in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Tuesday.
The expansion club is assembling its roster ahead of a Feb. 26 opener at D.C. United, scouring the international market.
Earlier this offseason, Charlotte acquired two international roster spots from Nashville SC in exchange for $500,000 in General Allocation Money.