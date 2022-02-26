DC United sign midfielder Sofiane Djeffal after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have signed midfielder Sofiane Djeffal to a Reserve Minimum contract through the 2022 MLS season with options from 2023-25, the club announced Friday.
Djeffal, a 22-year-old French national, was selected by D.C. United in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Oregon State University.
“We have been very impressed with Sofiane’s maturity and presence as a player since he arrived with the team in preseason,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He is a fierce competitor with ability on both sides of the ball. As well as being positionally aware and a robust ball-winner, he has composure in possession and a wide passing range. We are excited to add his skillset to the roster as we continue our preparations for the MLS opener against Charlotte FC on Feb. 26.”
While at Oregon State, Djeffal had 18 goals and 19 assists in 62 appearances (all starts). He was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2021. He also received the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award in 2018.
Before playing college soccer, Djeffal spent 11 years in the academy for Ligue 1 side FC Nantes.