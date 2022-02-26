DC United sign midfielder Sofiane Djeffal after SuperDraft selection

“We have been very impressed with Sofiane’s maturity and presence as a player since he arrived with the team in preseason,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He is a fierce competitor with ability on both sides of the ball. As well as being positionally aware and a robust ball-winner, he has composure in possession and a wide passing range. We are excited to add his skillset to the roster as we continue our preparations for the MLS opener against Charlotte FC on Feb. 26.”