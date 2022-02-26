Transfer Tracker

DC United sign midfielder Sofiane Djeffal after SuperDraft selection

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have signed midfielder Sofiane Djeffal to a Reserve Minimum contract through the 2022 MLS season with options from 2023-25, the club announced Friday. 

Djeffal, a 22-year-old French national, was selected by D.C. United in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Oregon State University.

“We have been very impressed with Sofiane’s maturity and presence as a player since he arrived with the team in preseason,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He is a fierce competitor with ability on both sides of the ball. As well as being positionally aware and a robust ball-winner, he has composure in possession and a wide passing range. We are excited to add his skillset to the roster as we continue our preparations for the MLS opener against Charlotte FC on Feb. 26.”

While at Oregon State, Djeffal had 18 goals and 19 assists in 62 appearances (all starts). He was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2021. He also received the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award in 2018.

Before playing college soccer, Djeffal spent 11 years in the academy for Ligue 1 side FC Nantes.

Transfer Tracker Sofiane Djeffal D.C. United

Related Stories

CF Montréal sign Mathieu Choinière to contract extension
Toronto FC sign midfielder Kosi Thompson as homegrown player
Portland Timbers sign SuperDraft selection Diego Gutierrez
More News
More News
CF Montréal sign Mathieu Choinière to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Mathieu Choinière to contract extension
Toronto FC sign midfielder Kosi Thompson as homegrown player
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign midfielder Kosi Thompson as homegrown player
Portland Timbers sign SuperDraft selection Diego Gutierrez
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign SuperDraft selection Diego Gutierrez
DC United sign midfielder Sofiane Djeffal after SuperDraft selection
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign midfielder Sofiane Djeffal after SuperDraft selection
FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Harrison Robledo to homegrown contract
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Harrison Robledo to homegrown contract
Minnesota United FC sign forward Tani Oluwaseyi
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United FC sign forward Tani Oluwaseyi
More News
Video
Video
MLS and broadcast personalities give their 2022 Newcomer of the Year predictions
2:26

MLS and broadcast personalities give their 2022 Newcomer of the Year predictions
MLS and broadcast personalities give their MLS Cup 2022 predictions
3:01

MLS and broadcast personalities give their MLS Cup 2022 predictions
MLS and broadcast personalities give their 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP predictions
2:34

MLS and broadcast personalities give their 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP predictions
MLS and broadcast personalities give their 2022 Golden Boot pres. by Audi predictions
2:28

MLS and broadcast personalities give their 2022 Golden Boot pres. by Audi predictions
More Video