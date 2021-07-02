Transfer Tracker

DC United sign midfielder Jeremy Garay to homegrown deal

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have signed midfielder Jeremy Garay to a Homegrown contract, the club announced Friday. Garay will remain with the club's USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United for the remainder of the year before his MLS contract starts in 2022.

Garay, 18, has made 23 USL Championship appearances for Loudoun so far. The defensive midfielder planned to play collegiate soccer with North Carolina State, but turned pro instead.

"We have been impressed with Jeremy’s development and progression over this past year with Loudoun United,” Loudoun general manager Stewart Mairs said in a club statement. “He has composure beyond his years in the midfield and we’re looking forward to continuing to work closely with him with the ultimate goal of getting him minutes with the first team."

Garay is D.C.'s 16th homegrown signing in club history.

“This signing continues to show the value and strength of the Pathway to Pro Program that we've developed at the club,” Lucy Rushton, D.C. United general manager, said in a release. “As the seventh Homegrown player on the current roster, this is another example of how the Pathway to Pro Program is enabling us to successfully develop young talent at the club.”

