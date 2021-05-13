DC United sign midfielder Drew Skundrich from Loudoun United FC

Skundrich was selected 40th overall by the LA Galaxy in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, before signing with the Bethlehem Steel (now Philadelphia Union II) in the USL Championship. In his first season in the USL, Skundrich scored two goals and recorded three assists in 28 USL appearances including two appearances in the USL playoffs. Skundrich then joined fellow USL side, Sacramento Republic, where he scored four goals and recorded five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. After his stint with Sacramento, Skundrich signed for Loudoun United FC in February of this year.