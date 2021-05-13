DC United sign midfielder Drew Skundrich from Loudoun United FC

D.C. United have signed midfielder Drew Skundrich from their USA affiliate Loudoun United FC, the club announced Wednesday. The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal through 2021 with two option years potentially keeping him with the club through 2023.
“We have been impressed with Drew throughout his time with D.C. United in preseason,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United president of soccer operations and sporting director, said in a team release. “He has been consistently training with us and already has experience playing in Hernan’s system. Drew is a versatile midfielder and his work rate on the field fits our high tempo playing style. We are excited about Drew joining the Black-and-Red and we’re looking forward to integrating him into the roster ahead of the matches this weekend.”
Skundrich was selected 40th overall by the LA Galaxy in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, before signing with the Bethlehem Steel (now Philadelphia Union II) in the USL Championship. In his first season in the USL, Skundrich scored two goals and recorded three assists in 28 USL appearances including two appearances in the USL playoffs. Skundrich then joined fellow USL side, Sacramento Republic, where he scored four goals and recorded five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. After his stint with Sacramento, Skundrich signed for Loudoun United FC in February of this year.
Skundrich will bolster a D.C. United roster that has been decimated by injuries in the opening weeks of the season. Under new coach Hernan Losada, D.C. go into Thursday's game against Chicago Fire FC with three points from their first four games.