DC United sign homegrown midfielder Gavin Turner

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have signed homegrown midfielder Gavin Turner, the club announced Friday.
The 18-year-old US youth international is signed through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.
“Gavin is a young talent who has ascended through the ranks of the D.C. United academy,” said GM and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay. “He has a high ceiling for development and has shown exceptional soccer IQ in first-team training sessions.
"This is another testament to the academy and the abundance of talent in the DMV area. We are excited to welcome Gavin to the first team.”
The 21st homegrown signing in club history, Turner joined D.C.'s academy as a U-12 player in 2017, eventually making his pro debut with United Soccer League Championship affiliate side Loudoun United FC in 2022.
He's since appeared in 18 matches across all competitions for Loudoun United, logging his first assist in US Open Cup play last season.
Internationally, Turner has represented the US at the U-15 and U-16 levels, scoring once in five games.
D.C. open their 2025 MLS season on Feb. 22 vs. Eastern Conference rivals Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant