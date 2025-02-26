DC United sign Fidel Barajas from Chivas Guadalajara

D.C. United have acquired winger Fidel Barajas on loan from LIGA MX's Chivas Guadalajara, the club announced Wednesday.

Barajas joins the Black-and-Red through June 30, 2025, with an option to extend the loan through Dec. 31, 2025.

The 18-year-old Mexican youth international returns for his second stint in MLS, after producing 0g/2a in 17 regular-season matches (five starts) for Real Salt Lake last year.

Barajas spent time with the San Jose Earthquakes academy before breaking out at USL Championship side Charleston Battery and joining RSL, who transferred him to Chivas last July for a reported $4 million fee. He's since made seven appearances for the Rebaño Sagrado.

“Fidel is a promising young talent with a high ceiling for development at only 18 years old,” said general manager and CSO Ally Mackay. “He signed with Chivas in Mexico after showing his ability with Real Salt Lake in 2024.