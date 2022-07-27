DC United sign DP midfielder Victor Pálsson from Schalke

“He’s an exciting signing for the club and will play an important role for how we expect to play moving forward under head coach Wayne Rooney.”

“We expect Victor to be a very influential player for this club and someone who can make an impact on the field and in the locker room,” Dave Kasper, president of soccer operations for D.C. United, said in a release. “His leadership qualities and ability both on and off the ball will bolster the spine of our squad and improve those around him.

He occupies D.C.'s second DP spot alongside forward Taxi Fountas and is the first signed under new head coach Wayne Rooney. The club still holds a DP spot as the Secondary Transfer Window heads to a close on Aug 4.

Pálsson joins the Black-and-Red through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025.

The 31-year-old came up through Liverpool’s reserve squad before completing successful stints around the world, including a previous stop in MLS with the New York Red Bulls for a season (2012).

Most recently Pálsson captained Schalke back to Germany’s top-flight from 2. Bundesliga, appearing in 28 matches and collecting three assists. At the international level, he has earned 29 caps for Iceland (one goal) and has competed in World Cup qualifiers, Euro qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to secure Victor’s services. He is a top professional and leader who will bring a lot of much-needed steel and quality to the middle of the park,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He plays with tenacity and bite, but also with composure and intelligence on both sides of the ball.

"His experiences playing across Europe, in addition to his competitive and winning attitude, will improve us as a club and have a positive effect on the culture and attitude of the entire squad.”