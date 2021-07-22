DC United forward Adrien Perez out for 3 months with fractured metatarsal 

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

D.C. United forward Adrien Perez has undergone surgery to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture and is expected to be sidelined approximately three months, the club announced Thursday.

Perez sustained the injury in D.C.'s match against the Philadelphia Union on July 17.

Perez, 25, has featured in 13 games for first-year head coach Hernan Losada's side this season, starting nine of them and dishing out two assists across 734 minutes while having yet to find the scoresheet. Prior to joining D.C. in the 2020 MLS Re-entry Draft, Perez played with LAFC from 2019-20, scoring one goal across 21 MLS appearances.

After finishing second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference table last season, D.C. are in the midst of a resurgent 2021 under Losada, with their 17 points from 14 matches leaving them just below the playoff line.

D.C. United

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Chicago Fire FC 2, DC United 2
Recap: Philadelphia Union 2, DC United 1
"There is no sitting back": Losada’s resurgent DC United take aim at Philly

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union kickoff delayed due to severe weather

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union kickoff delayed due to severe weather
Inaugural head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez: There's something special about Charlotte FC
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Inaugural head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez: There's something special about Charlotte FC
DC United forward Adrien Perez out for 3 months with fractured metatarsal 

DC United forward Adrien Perez out for 3 months with fractured metatarsal 
Shorthanded Seattle to turn to youthful lineup against Austin FC

Shorthanded Seattle to turn to youthful lineup against Austin FC
"He made you feel like you mattered": Revs remember Paul Mariner's larger-than-life impact

"He made you feel like you mattered": Revs remember Paul Mariner's larger-than-life impact
Mexico vs. Honduras: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal match

Mexico vs. Honduras: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal match
More News
Video
Video
VAR Drama! Was Johnny Russell fouled in the penalty area!?
4:17

VAR Drama! Was Johnny Russell fouled in the penalty area!?
Who is to blame for Inter Miami’s recent slump?
1:23:15

Who is to blame for Inter Miami’s recent slump?
Nani and Orlando City gaining confidence and momentum
3:28

Nani and Orlando City gaining confidence and momentum
Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. LAFC | July 21, 2021
15:24

Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. LAFC | July 21, 2021
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Join us after the USA vs JAM match for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.