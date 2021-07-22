DC United forward Adrien Perez out for 3 months with fractured metatarsal 

D.C. United forward Adrien Perez has undergone surgery to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture and is expected to be sidelined approximately three months, the club announced Thursday.
Perez sustained the injury in D.C.'s match against the Philadelphia Union on July 17.
Perez, 25, has featured in 13 games for first-year head coach Hernan Losada's side this season, starting nine of them and dishing out two assists across 734 minutes while having yet to find the scoresheet. Prior to joining D.C. in the 2020 MLS Re-entry Draft, Perez played with LAFC from 2019-20, scoring one goal across 21 MLS appearances.
After finishing second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference table last season, D.C. are in the midst of a resurgent 2021 under Losada, with their 17 points from 14 matches leaving them just below the playoff line.