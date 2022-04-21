DC United, FC Bayern Munich to meet in friendly July 20 at Audi Field

Bayern will visit D.C. as part of their US summer preseason tour prior to opening the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign. By then, they're likely to be the 32-time Bundesliga champs; they currently hold a nine-point lead atop the table with four matches to play.

"FC Bayern Munich are one of the biggest and most storied clubs in our sport. It’s a pleasure to host them and their side full of global superstars, like Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, and so many more, as part of the Audi Football Summit at our home stadium this summer alongside our great partner Audi,” D.C. president of business operations Danita Johnson, said in a release. “We look forward to delivering a highly competitive and enjoyable experience for our fanbase and the sporting community in the DMV.”