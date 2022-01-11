DC United defender Frederic Brillant retires, joins Loudoun United coaching staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement
D.C. United defender Frederic Brillant has announced his retirement from professional soccer and will join the Loudoun United FC technical staff as an assistant coach, it was announced Tuesday.
The 36-year-old center back spent the last four years as a mainstay of D.C. United's backline after a pair of seasons with New York City FC. In total, Brillant made 153 regular-season appearances and 136 starts in MLS.
Before the news, Brillant was a free agent.
“It is bittersweet to announce my retirement from professional soccer after over 15 years as a player,” Brillant said in a statement. “I want to thank D.C. United and New York City FC in addition to my Belgian clubs Beerschot AC and K.V. Oostende for trusting me as a player and making my career so enjoyable. Now, I am excited about this next challenge in my life and am looking forward to applying everything I’ve learned as a player as a coach for the next generation."
In a career that spanned 16 years, Brillant made over 400 professional appearances in the United States and Belgium. After starting his career in the lower divisions of Belgium with RE Bertrix, Brillant climbed up the Belgian divisions to represent Koninklijke Voetbalclub Oostende (K.V. Oostende) over two different stints in addition to Beerschot AC before making the move to MLS in 2016.
Brillant completed his National B Coaching License certification through the United States Soccer Federation in December 2021, as well as his National C Coaching License certification in January 2021. While still competing for D.C. United, Brillant worked with the D.C. United Academy and USSF to gain his coaching accreditation.
“I am excited to welcome Fred not only to Loudoun United but also to the coaching world,” Loudoun United head coach Ryan Martin said. “Fred had a fantastic career and was able to play for a long time because of his professionalism and knowledge of the game. These characteristics will prove to be invaluable to our young players at the club as they continue to learn and grow. Fred will further strengthen the connection between the first team and Loudoun United and help align the style and system of play between the two. This is a great day for Loudoun United and the whole club to keep Fred with us in this capacity.”