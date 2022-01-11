DC United defender Frederic Brillant retires, joins Loudoun United coaching staff

The 36-year-old center back spent the last four years as a mainstay of D.C. United's backline after a pair of seasons with New York City FC . In total, Brillant made 153 regular-season appearances and 136 starts in MLS.

“I am excited about this next challenge in my life and am looking forward to applying everything I’ve learned as a player as a coach for the next generation.” - @BrillantFred13 Best of luck Fred 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/gHbHirk5w1

“It is bittersweet to announce my retirement from professional soccer after over 15 years as a player,” Brillant said in a statement. “I want to thank D.C. United and New York City FC in addition to my Belgian clubs Beerschot AC and K.V. Oostende for trusting me as a player and making my career so enjoyable. Now, I am excited about this next challenge in my life and am looking forward to applying everything I’ve learned as a player as a coach for the next generation."

In a career that spanned 16 years, Brillant made over 400 professional appearances in the United States and Belgium. After starting his career in the lower divisions of Belgium with RE Bertrix, Brillant climbed up the Belgian divisions to represent Koninklijke Voetbalclub Oostende (K.V. Oostende) over two different stints in addition to Beerschot AC before making the move to MLS in 2016.

Brillant completed his National B Coaching License certification through the United States Soccer Federation in December 2021, as well as his National C Coaching License certification in January 2021. While still competing for D.C. United, Brillant worked with the D.C. United Academy and USSF to gain his coaching accreditation.