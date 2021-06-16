Daryl Dike returns to Orlando City amid "extra noise" swirling about potential transfer

Dike enjoyed a meteoric rise at Barnsley, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances, helping lead the Tykes to the brink of Premier League promotion. That’s fueled rumors of the 21-year-old’s future. Barnsley declined the purchase option at the end of his four-month loan, but there are reportedly plenty of other suitors in England and abroad.

“For me, I’ve always said I want to play in the top competitions, play against the top competition and play under the greatest staff,” Dike said. “Thus far, I’ve been blessed with being able to see guys like Nani, [who has] won tons of competitions. For me, I want to be able compete at high levels, whether it be at World Cups and playing in all these top competitions in the world. For me, I just want to continue to grow as a player and be able to do those things.”