Darlington Nagbe signs contract extension with Columbus Crew

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Columbus Crew have signed central midfielder Darlington Nagbe to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

Nagbe, a three-time MLS champion and former US international, has captained the Crew under head coach Wilfried Nancy. One of the league’s best possession-based players, he’s amassed 38 goals and 46 assists in 386 regular-season games across 13 seasons.

“It’s hard to put into words what Darlington means to this club. He is a proven winner and difference-maker who has consistently shown why he is one of the most highly respected players in MLS for his leadership, character, and his performance on the pitch and how he carries himself off it,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.