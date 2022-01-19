Danny Wilson secures contract extension with Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Colorado Rapids and center back Danny Wilson have agreed to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.
The 30-year-old defender's new deal runs through the 2024 season, with options for 2025 and 2026.
“Danny has cemented himself as an important piece of our club’s defense,” VP & general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. "His leadership, along with his ability on the ball and reading of the game, have been key parts to the success of our backline in recent years. We’re delighted to extend his stay in Burgundy and look forward to seeing his continued contributions for the club.”
Wilson, a former Scottish international who came out of the Rangers FC Academy, joined the Rapids in 2018 from his boyhood club following additional stints with Liverpool, Blackpool, Bristol City and Hearts of Midlothian.
In his 81 regular-season MLS games for Colorado, he's recorded four goals and four assists. Defensively, Wilson is a key part of a backline that conceded the second-fewest goals in the league last season, helping the Rapids secure first place in the Western Conference.
Wilson's extension was one of several announced Wednesday by the Rapids, who also inked midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye and defender Keegan Rosenberry to new deals.