Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye to contract extension

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Colorado Rapids and Canada men's national team midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye have agreed to a long-term contract extension, the club announced Wednesday. The deal runs through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

Kaye, 27, made 15 appearances with the Rapids after arriving in a blockbuster trade with LAFC last summer. Kaye made 92 appearances with LAFC, an integral cog in their record-setting 2019 campaign when they won the Supporters' Shield. He was named an MLS All-Star that season and then helped fuel a Concacaf Champions League Final trip in 2020.

“Mark has been one of the top central midfielders in MLS since he first joined the league and has continued to demonstrate his quality during his time with us,” Rapids EVP & GM Pádraig Smith said in a club statement. “We’re delighted to secure his future in Burgundy and are excited to see the heights he can help the club reach in the coming years.”

Kaye has earned 30 caps with Canada, appearing regularly in World Cup qualifying. Canada sit atop Concacaf's final round of qualification with six matches remaining.

Colorado, which topped the Western Conference in 2021, face Comunicaciones in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 on Feb. 17.

Transfer Tracker Colorado Rapids Mark-Anthony Kaye

Related Stories

Danny Wilson secures contract extension with Colorado Rapids
Official: Charlotte FC sign winger Cristian Ortiz on loan from Club Tijuana
Colorado Rapids, defender Keegan Rosenberry agree to contract extension
More News
More News
Danny Wilson secures contract extension with Colorado Rapids

Danny Wilson secures contract extension with Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye to contract extension
Official: Charlotte FC sign winger Cristian Ortiz on loan from Club Tijuana
Transfer Tracker

Official: Charlotte FC sign winger Cristian Ortiz on loan from Club Tijuana
Colorado Rapids, defender Keegan Rosenberry agree to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids, defender Keegan Rosenberry agree to contract extension
Alexandre Pato chases "second chance" with Orlando City SC

Alexandre Pato chases "second chance" with Orlando City SC
Sporting Kansas City sign German center back Robert Voloder
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign German center back Robert Voloder
More News
Video
Video
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Preview
14:14

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Preview
Columbus Crew Season Preview
10:52

Columbus Crew Season Preview
Dynamo record signing a signal of intent
2:55

Dynamo record signing a signal of intent
Philadelphia Union Season Preview
11:46

Philadelphia Union Season Preview
More Video