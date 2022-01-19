Colorado Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye to contract extension

Kaye, 27, made 15 appearances with the Rapids after arriving in a blockbuster trade with LAFC last summer. Kaye made 92 appearances with LAFC , an integral cog in their record-setting 2019 campaign when they won the Supporters' Shield. He was named an MLS All-Star that season and then helped fuel a Concacaf Champions League Final trip in 2020.

“Mark has been one of the top central midfielders in MLS since he first joined the league and has continued to demonstrate his quality during his time with us,” Rapids EVP & GM Pádraig Smith said in a club statement. “We’re delighted to secure his future in Burgundy and are excited to see the heights he can help the club reach in the coming years.”