Curtin: Philadelphia Union welcome Conference Final "rematch" with NYCFC

A measure of revenge is already on the Philadelphia Union ’s mind, knowing New York City FC await during an Oct. 30 Eastern Conference Final at Subaru Park (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in US, TSN 2, TVA Sports in Canada).

“They're an incredible team, incredible opponent. We've had two really tough games against them so far [this year], so we expect an incredible match, high-intensity match as always with a big rival like New York.”

“They were a deserving champion last year, for sure, but I also think that they didn't get our best punch with 11 guys out and six starters. I think everybody can agree with that, so we get to rematch,” Curtin told ESPN’s Taylor Twellman during a halftime interview of Austin FC 's 2-1 Western Conference Semifinal win over FC Dallas on Sunday evening.

The matchup, a repeat of last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs showdown at the same stage, emerged after the defending champions upset CF Montréal , 3-1 , Sunday afternoon as the 2022 postseason field gets narrowed down to four clubs.

As Curtin noted, Philadelphia were without nearly a dozen players due to the league’s health and safety protocols. They nearly pulled off a heroic result, only losing 2-1 on Talles Magno’s 88th-minute goal at Subaru Park. After advancing, NYCFC beat the Portland Timbers on penalty kicks to lift MLS Cup 2021 silverware.

Now holding the East’s No. 1 seed, Philadelphia should mostly be at full strength when the Cityzens come to town. And they shook off any playoff rust in their own Round One game, a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati.

“I think it's good that Cincinnati pushed us as hard as they did,” Curtin said. “Chris Albright and Pat Noonan have done an incredible job there.