Cruz Azul show old ways in Campeones Cup loss to Columbus Crew

“This is soccer,” said Juan Reynoso in his post-match press conference. “And the people who win in soccer are the ones who overcome adversity.”

Frustrated and tired, Cruz Azul’s weary-looking manager was clearly bothered after losing 2-0 to the Columbus Crew during Wednesday night’s 2021 Campeones Cup .

It was a self-reflective moment from the Peruvian.

Furiously scribbling on his drawing board during the early stages of the game, Reynoso grew desperate after initially going down 1-0 in the 4th minute off an own-goal from Bryan Angulo, caused by Lucas Zelarayan's free kick. More numbers were thrown forward, and through that haste, he inadvertently gave the Crew space to roam off dangerous counters that were spearheaded by players like Miguel Berry.

Berry, the 24-year-old striker who had to go up against Mexican first division veterans like Pablo Aguilar and Julio Cesar Dominguez, was a perfect encapsulation of Columbus in the Campeones Cup.

He didn’t see much of the ball, but when it landed at his feet, he was a menace with his dangerous runs forward that befuddled Cruz Azul’s backline. Berry, a former SuperDraft pick out of the University of San Diego, cleverly goaded and provoked fouls from Cruz Azul that muddled their approach.

The Liga MX side quickly lost their nerve. As the game progressed, their irritations were made even more evident through imprecise passes and crosses that only seemed to increase their anger. Notably, that frustration caught them making clumsy fouls, including one in the 73rd minute that provided a golden opportunity for the home team with a 1-0 lead.