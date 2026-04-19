Cristian Roldan bolsters World Cup case in Sounders rout

In the process, Roldan continued to make his case for a spot on the USMNT roster at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

The 2025 MLS Best XI midfielder bagged a first-half brace within 15 minutes on Saturday to lead Seattle Sounders FC to a resounding 4-1 victory over St. Louis CITY SC .

"When you decide to run it twice, I don't think teams really think about other teams running it twice, so that's probably why I was so free."

"I was surprised that the ball was coming my way," Roldan admitted of his nearly identical second goal. "We had a couple of plays where that setup is the same for different plays.

Earning Man of the Match honors, Roldan connected with a pair of Albert Rusnák corner kicks, sneaking in at the back post twice to get the Sounders off and running at Lumen Field.

World Cup ambitions

After returning to the international ranks last year with USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino asserting "he is what we need", Roldan has picked up where he left off with 3g/3a across all competitions this season.

The 30-year-old veteran hopes such performances are enough to earn him a second World Cup call-up next month, with the tournament to be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Doing so could potentially allow the Sounders midfielder to play on his home pitch when the USMNT host Group D opponents Australia in Seattle on June 19.

"Obviously, it's always in the back of my mind. It's a dream for everybody as a kid to be able to go to a World Cup, and for me, really, I don't see myself as a lock by any means," Roldan shared. "I have to keep performing here with the Sounders to give myself the best chance.