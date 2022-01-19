Concacaf to implement VAR for remaining World Cup Qualifiers, 2022 CCL

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Concacaf announced Wednesday that it will use VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology for the remainder of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign, as well as additional events like the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

The confederation cited the "successful implementation of VAR in the 2021 Concacaf Nations League Finals, the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the latter stages of the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League" in explaining the decision – which comes just over a week before the January/February slate of Octagonal fixtures.

The previous eight Octagonal fixtures have not used VAR.

VAR will make its debut in Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Jan. 27 when the US men's national team – currently second in the Octagonal standings – hosts El Salvador, while leaders Canada (16 points) visit Honduras.

Come Jan. 30, the USMNT visit their neighbors up north at Tim Hortons Field in Ontario.

There are six matchdays left in Concacaf qualifying, and the top three teams book a direct spot to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team will participate in an intercontinental playoff. Each Octagonal side will also play three WCQs in March as the final round concludes.

Concacaf additionally confirmed it will be implementing VAR for the entirety of this year's CCL, which kicks off in mid-February and will see five MLS clubs compete: New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids, Seattle Sounders, CF Montréal and New York City FC.

The technology will also be in place for the Women’s and Men's U20 Championships later this year.

Concacaf to implement VAR for remaining World Cup Qualifiers, 2022 CCL
