Concacaf Champions League 2021 Quarterfinals schedule confirmed 

The schedule for the Quarterfinals of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League has been confirmed, as per a Friday release from Concacaf. The four home-and-away matchups will take place with the first legs on April 27-28, with the second legs taking place May 4-5.

After a strong Round of 16, five MLS teams will be taking the pitch again for the Quarters, with a chance to make a run at becoming the league's first team to win the modern iteration of the continental tournament: Atlanta United, Toronto FC, Columbus Crew SC, the Portland Timbers and the Philadelphia Union.

Atlanta and Philadelphia will be facing off in an all-MLS matchup starting with Leg 1 in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 27 and concluding with Leg 2 in Philadelphia on May 4, which are the same dates for Toronto's series against Liga MX outfit Cruz Azul.

Columbus and Portland, meanwhile, will be starting their series' on April 28 and playing the second leg on May 5. Both teams have Liga MX sides on the docket, as the Timbers will be taking on powerhouse Club America and Columbus will be facing off with CF Monterrey.