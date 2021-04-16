Concacaf Champions League 2021 Quarterfinals schedule confirmed 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The schedule for the Quarterfinals of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League has been confirmed, as per a Friday release from Concacaf. The four home-and-away matchups will take place with the first legs on April 27-28, with the second legs taking place May 4-5.

After a strong Round of 16, five MLS teams will be taking the pitch again for the Quarters, with a chance to make a run at becoming the league's first team to win the modern iteration of the continental tournament: Atlanta United, Toronto FC, Columbus Crew SC, the Portland Timbers and the Philadelphia Union.

Atlanta and Philadelphia will be facing off in an all-MLS matchup starting with Leg 1 in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 27 and concluding with Leg 2 in Philadelphia on May 4, which are the same dates for Toronto's series against Liga MX outfit Cruz Azul.

Columbus and Portland, meanwhile, will be starting their series' on April 28 and playing the second leg on May 5. Both teams have Liga MX sides on the docket, as the Timbers will be taking on powerhouse Club America and Columbus will be facing off with CF Monterrey.

Check out the full schedule below.

2021 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals Schedule

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Atlanta United FC vs. Philadelphia Union | 8 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. Cruz Azul | 10 pm ET

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Columbus Crew SC vs. CF Monterrey | 8:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Club America | 10:30 pm ET

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United | 8 pm ET
Cruz Azul vs. Toronto FC | 10:15 pm ET

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

CF Monterrey vs. Columbus Crew SC | 8 pm ET
Club America vs. Portland Timbers | 10:15 pm ET

Semifinals: August 10-12 (first leg) and September 14-16 (second leg)

Final: October 26-28 (single leg)

CONCACAF Champions League Atlanta United FC Columbus Crew SC Philadelphia Union Toronto FC Portland Timbers

Advertising

Related Stories

Three takeaways as Atlanta United clinch win over Alajuelense
Recap: Atlanta United 1, Alajuelense 0
Atlanta United not looking past shorthanded Alajuelense in CCL second leg

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell mulling bet for LAFC vs. Austin FC during "war of words"

Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell mulling bet for LAFC vs. Austin FC during "war of words"
Concacaf Champions League 2021 Quarterfinals schedule confirmed 
CONCACAF Champions League

Concacaf Champions League 2021 Quarterfinals schedule confirmed 
East vs. West? Why MLS' conference outlook is unique in 2021
National Writer: Charles Boehm

East vs. West? Why MLS' conference outlook is unique in 2021
Former homegrown star Andy Najar returns to DC United
Transfer Tracker

Former homegrown star Andy Najar returns to DC United
Build an MLS is Back illustration and win an official MLS match ball!

Build an MLS is Back illustration and win an official MLS match ball!
Inter Miami sign defender Sami Guediri from Fort Lauderdale CF
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign defender Sami Guediri from Fort Lauderdale CF
More News
Video
Video
Inter Miami coach Phil Neville on his 2021 ambitions
2:06

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville on his 2021 ambitions
Phil Neville & Greg Vanney on what to expect from Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy
1:41

Phil Neville & Greg Vanney on what to expect from Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy
How will Columbus and Philadelphia back up 2020 success in 2021?
1:32

How will Columbus and Philadelphia back up 2020 success in 2021?
Columbus Crew SC vs. Real Estelí - Game Highlights
3:03

Columbus Crew SC vs. Real Estelí - Game Highlights
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.