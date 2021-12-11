Complete MLS 2022 schedule to be revealed Dec. 15

Ahead of the final game of 2021, the countdown is already on to the start of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. It was announced during the MLS Cup 2021 pregame that the full schedule for next season will be revealed on Dec. 15.
The news follows the announcement last month of the full list of home openers for all 28 clubs, including the league's newest expansion team. Charlotte FC will make their home bow at Bank of America Stadium against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5 at 8 pm ET.
Another notable occasion already announced is the inaugural game at Nashville SC's much anticipated new soccer-specific stadium on May 1 at 4 pm ET against the Philadelphia Union.
Check out MLSsoccer.com on Dec. 15 to see the full schedule for every club!