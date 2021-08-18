Community outreach events during MLS All-Star Week

MLS WORKS All-Star Community Day

The soccer mini-pitch system is an innovative, all-in-one solution designed to help communities create fun, active and safer play spaces. The modular system is complete with lighting, fencing, goals, benches, ADA-accessible gates, and lockable storage. The new mini-pitch will provide an inclusive place for local community members to play, while also supporting local youth programming,

As part of the mini-pitch unveiling, MLS and Target will announce a commitment to provide year-long soccer programming for the Watts community. In collaboration with the ThinkWatts Foundation, up to 500 local youth will have an opportunity to participate in Soccer for Success, the U.S. Soccer Foundation’s free after-school program. The introduction of soccer and community programming will help set the groundwork for LAFC and the LAFC Foundation’s long-term commitment to enabling access and growing the game amongst Black and Brown youth, while building a soccer culture to ensure the sustainability and cementing of the sport among youth, families, and members of the Watts community.