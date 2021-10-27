Coming home: Andy Najar and his “beautiful adventure” roll on at DC United

The player who sparks the Audi Field faithful to their feet quickest, though, is the unassuming 5-foot-7 defender – quite possibly the smallest center back in the league – wearing the No. 14 shirt he inherited from his former coach, Ben Olsen. The reasons might not be visible from his modest 2021 stat line of 1g/3a in 1,717 minutes, or his quiet persona off the pitch.

It’s also earned him a return to his national team, where he’s played in five of Honduras' six Concacaf Octagonal World Cup qualifiers so far.

“I’m happy to come back here to Washington. It’s been a help after passing through a tough moment in my professional career. It’s helped me tremendously. It’s helped me to have my family over here in D.C., so that’s helped me quite a bit to get my confidence back, to get that confidence back in my own body and to keep working every day and keep building myself back up to avoid a future injury.”

“I’m happy,” Najar told MLSsoccer.com in a recent one-on-one conversation in Spanish. “Ever since Hernan put me in that position, I’ve agreed to do it – in that moment it was the best option for me, the best position to keep me on the field. When I play in my usual [wide] spot, it requires a lot more effort. Centrally it gives me more options, lets me run less. It was just the best option.

He’s redefined the right center back position in Losada’s aggressive, press-centric system, his skill and unpredictability an X-factor in the Black-and-Red’s rise from second-to-bottom in the 2020 overall table to fierce Eastern Conference upstarts this time around. Whether surging into attack with the ball at his feet or creating the right-flank overloads that have helped Gressel regain his best level, Najar is perhaps D.C.’s most unique weapon – and an inspiring tale of personal renewal.

Finally firing on all cylinders again after years lost to a litany of injuries, Najar has come to epitomize the capital club’s new era under Hernan Losada.

For Najar and United, the idea grew out of basic necessity: How to make the most of the 2010 MLS Rookie of the Year’s silky dribbling and precise distribution without overtaxing the legs that have suffered countless hamstring, quad and other soft-tissue injuries as well as two ACL tears over the years?

“He’s an important piece in our team. He has been working hard to achieve this level of fitness. Also thanks to our system and thanks to the position where he's playing right now, he can manage the efforts,” explained Losada earlier this year. “It’s not the same playing there as playing as a wingback or playing as a winger or playing as a forward. So I think we made with the whole club all together a good plan for him. He is following that plan until the very last detail.”

Najar returned to his hometown over the winter after a brief, injury-marred stint with LAFC, his career hanging in the balance after those injury woes wrecked what was once a meteoric ascent at Belgian heavyweights Anderlecht and the Honduran national team. Under the guidance of Losada’s second-in-command Nicolas Frutos, who he worked with in Belgium, Najar embarked on a careful periodization plan to renew his body and prove – to both himself and the rest of the world – he wasn’t done yet.

“It’s been a difficult process from the start,” Najar admitted. “It’s been a process where I’ve had to learn how to eat differently, train differently than my teammates during the preseason; there were a lot of things that I had to change.

“That was always the goal – to get that work done and be here in great form with this team, with the injuries that plagued me for many years behind me. Honestly I feel very happy,” he added with a quick smile. “I’m enjoying what I do right now, playing out there, giving my maximum effort for my teammates, for the fans. It’s brought me joy.”

That long, difficult road reached a big milestone on Aug. 8, when Najar scored his first goal since his return to D.C. in a comeback win over CF Montréal. He raced to the sideline to celebrate with Frutos, the figure his teammates joke has become his second father.