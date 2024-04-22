Columbus Crew: What are the keys to victory vs. CF Monterrey?

How can Columbus defeat Rayados, starting with Leg 1 on Wednesday evening (8:15 pm ET | FS1, TUDN)? The second leg is May 1 at Estadio BBVA, determining who meets Club América or Pachuca in the June 2 final.

After winning MLS Cup in their first year under head coach Wilfried Nancy, Columbus are pushing towards 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup glory. They just beat Tigres UANL , becoming the first MLS team to advance in Mexico after not winning at home in the first leg. Now, a semifinal battle awaits with another Liga MX giant in CF Monterrey.

Stay true to NancyBall

It’s tempting to start any analysis of this series with CF Monterrey. After all, they’ve won the Champions Cup (formerly called the Champions League) five times and have been to multiple Club World Cups. They know this competition. They’ve had success in it. And they’re filled to the brim with high-level players. It would be reasonable for both us and the Crew to look at Monterrey’s approach and build the rest of the discussion around those findings.

But we’re not starting with Monterrey. Why? Because Nancy certainly isn’t doing that.

“It’s all about us,” the Frenchman said after his team pushed past Tigres in the quarterfinals. "We respect the opposition, we try to adjust certain things depending on what kind of style of play we're going to face. But at the end of the day, we try to play our football.”

That commitment to a singular style of play is a huge part of what's made Columbus so successful over the last calendar year.

Few teams on this side of the Atlantic have such a distinct tactical vision – one built on possession, a clever mixture of on-and-off-ball movement, and field control. Even fewer can rival the Crew’s obvious commitment to their tactical approach. Up against some of the best and brightest in Concacaf, the Crew don’t lose faith in their vision. They averaged 53.5% possession across two legs against Tigres, eventually toppling André-Pierre Gignac & Co. in penalties. In last year’s MLS Cup win over LAFC, Columbus enjoyed 62% possession while playing out of their fluid 3-4-3 shape.

If just one Crew player loses courage in buildup while under pressure, the entire attacking sequence can crumble. The same applies to the defensive side of the ball. If just one Crew player starts to drop back, worried about the space behind, instead of stepping to apply quick counter-pressure, the entire scheme is compromised. With the system poised on a knife’s edge, buy-in is critical – something Nancy's achieved since arriving from CF Montréal last year.

Columbus also have star power, led by striker Cucho Hernández. Diego Rossi is a goal threat and scored both Crew goals in the last round. Darlington Nagbe is your favorite player’s favorite player. There are impact role players in every line of the field, along with a share of imperfections, too. But the talent mixed with a tactical structure that eliminates basic (but common!) mistakes like redundant spacing and sluggish off-ball movement makes this Columbus team special.