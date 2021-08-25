Columbus Crew waive goalkeeper Matt Lampson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The Columbus Crew have waived goalkeeper Matt Lampson, it was announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was part of Columbus' MLS Cup-winning side last year, though has been stuck behind starter Eloy Room. Lampson last appeared in an MLS game during the 2019 season when he competed for Minnesota United FC.

“We want to thank Matt for his contributions to the club and the greater Columbus community, and wish him all the best moving forward,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.

Lampson originally entered the league in 2011 as a homegrown player for Columbus, spending the 2012-15 campaigns with the club. He then spent 2016-17 with Chicago Fire FC, 2018 with Minnesota and 2019 with the LA Galaxy. All told, he's kept 16 clean sheets across 61 first-team appearances.