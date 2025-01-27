Columbus Crew transfer Marino Hinestroza to Atlético Nacional

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Columbus Crew have transferred winger Marino Hinestroza to Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional and retain a sell-on fee, the club announced Monday.

Hinestroza spent the second half of last season on loan at Atlético Nacional. He recorded 4g/3a in 28 appearances during that span.

In December 2023, Hinestroza joined Columbus as a U22 Initiative signing from LIGA MX side CF Pachuca. The 22-year-old Colombian youth international scored two goals in 22 matches (all competitions) for the Crew.