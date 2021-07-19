Columbus Crew to host Cruz Azul in 2021 Campeones Cup on September 29

Campeones Cup, together with Leagues Cup, are part of a larger partnership between the two most important soccer leagues in North America, MLS and LIGA MX, as launched in 2018. The partnership is rooted not only in the on-field rivalry, designed to strengthen the sport in the region, but by a true spirit of collaboration off it, with a focus on sharing best practices and on being a force for positive change in the local communities of both leagues. MLS and LIGA MX also confirmed they will host a community service project in Columbus in partnership with the Ohio Hispanic Coalition to give back to the local community as part of Campeones Cup. Details of the event will be announced at a later date.