Columbus Crew sign Sean Zawadzki to contract extension

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew have signed Sean Zawadzki to a contract extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Friday.

A homegrown midfielder/defender, Zawadzki is entering his third MLS season with 4g/0a in 35 matches. He took a significant step forward last year, showing versatility and making his US men's national team debut in January camp.

"After nearly 10 years with the club, from the Academy to the first team, Sean has embodied the values of our club with his commitment to continually better himself and his willingness to always put the team first," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.

“We are immensely proud of the soccer player and person Sean has become. His ability to adapt to different circumstances was a key part of our success in 2023 in winning MLS Cup, and it was a special moment for our club to see him earn his first senior cap for the US men’s national team."

Zawadzki, 23, originally signed with Columbus in January 2022 after a standout career at Georgetown University. The Crew Academy product then helped Columbus Crew 2 win the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro title (2022) before carving out a consistent first-team role.

"It’s an amazing feeling to have signed my second contract with the Crew," Zawadzki said. "It’s the team I’ve supported my whole life, and from a young age, the team I grew up playing for."

Columbus start their title defense on Feb. 24 vs. Atlanta United (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They also have a bye into the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 in early March

