Columbus Crew sign Sean Zawadzki to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew have signed Sean Zawadzki to a contract extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Friday.

A homegrown midfielder/defender, Zawadzki is entering his third MLS season with 4g/0a in 35 matches. He took a significant step forward last year, showing versatility and making his US men's national team debut in January camp.

"After nearly 10 years with the club, from the Academy to the first team, Sean has embodied the values of our club with his commitment to continually better himself and his willingness to always put the team first," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.