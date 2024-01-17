Columbus Crew sign homegrown midfielder Taha Habroune

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

US youth international midfielder Taha Habroune has joined the Columbus Crew as a homegrown player, the club announced Wednesday.

Habroune, 17, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Crew 2 last May, earning a fast track to the first team.

"Taha is a talented young player who has continued to improve since joining our club five years ago. Signing a first-team contract is a testament to his efforts and our club’s commitment to creating opportunities to advance along our player pathway," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.