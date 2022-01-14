Columbus Crew sign goalkeeper Brady Scott after Re-Entry Draft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have signed goalkeeper Brady Scott for the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023 and 2024, the club announced Friday.
Scott joins after being selected by Columbus in Stage 2 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft.
“We are pleased to welcome Brady to Columbus,” club president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “He gained valuable experience during his time in Germany, with the US youth national team and within MLS, and we look forward to integrating him into our goalkeeping corps.”
Scott, 22, has spent the last two seasons in MLS – first with Nashville SC and then with Austin FC – though he is yet to make a league appearance. He’s a US youth international whose professional career began with German side FC Köln in July 2017.
The California native joins a Crew goalkeeping corps that includes Eloy Room and Evan Bush. Columbus also selected Generation adidas signing Patrick Schulte No. 12 overall in this week’s SuperDraft.