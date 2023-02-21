Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Selected 14th overall (1st Round), the 21-year-old forward has signed through the 2024 season with options for 2025-26.

Arsten arrives in Columbus after spending 2022 in MLS NEXT Pro with San Jose Earthquakes II, notching 9g/6a over 24 appearances. Prior to that, he played at UC Davis between 2019-21, earning Big West Conference All-Freshman Team honors while scoring eight goals and seven assists in his final collegiate season.

“Max’s hard work and attitude along with his ability to make an impact in the attack did not go unnoticed throughout preseason, and we are excited to see him earn a spot on our first team roster,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a press release.