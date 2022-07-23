Columbus Crew sign defender Mohamed Farsi from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Mohamed Farsi from their MLS NEXT Pro team, Columbus Crew 2, through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Friday.

Farsi, 22, is the club’s second-ever Crew 2 signing to reach the first team after forward Jacen Russell-Rowe made a similar move last month.

“Mohamed quickly distinguished himself as one of the top performers for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, and we have been impressed with his ability to contribute defensively and offensively,” president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.