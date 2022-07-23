Columbus Crew sign defender Mohamed Farsi from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have signed defender Mohamed Farsi from their MLS NEXT Pro team, Columbus Crew 2, through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Friday.
Farsi, 22, is the club’s second-ever Crew 2 signing to reach the first team after forward Jacen Russell-Rowe made a similar move last month.
“Mohamed quickly distinguished himself as one of the top performers for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, and we have been impressed with his ability to contribute defensively and offensively,” president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.
“Second teams are crucial to developing young talent, and we’re already seeing the fruits of Crew 2 with the signings of first Jacen and now Mohamed. We know this wouldn’t be possible without the collaborative efforts of Caleb, Corey, Laurent and our staff to create opportunities for young players and want to commend them for their efforts."
Farsi has previously featured in two MLS matches while on short-term loans, subbing into contests against Charlotte FC and Real Salt Lake in June. At the MLS NEXT Pro level, he’s posted five assists across 14 games (all starts).
Before entering the Crew organization, Farsi played for Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC from 2020-21 and Algerian side AS Ain M’Lila in 2019. The Montréal native has also represented the Canada Under-23 men’s national team.