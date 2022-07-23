Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign defender Mohamed Farsi from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Mohamed Farsi from their MLS NEXT Pro team, Columbus Crew 2, through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Friday.

Farsi, 22, is the club’s second-ever Crew 2 signing to reach the first team after forward Jacen Russell-Rowe made a similar move last month.

“Mohamed quickly distinguished himself as one of the top performers for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, and we have been impressed with his ability to contribute defensively and offensively,” president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.

“Second teams are crucial to developing young talent, and we’re already seeing the fruits of Crew 2 with the signings of first Jacen and now Mohamed. We know this wouldn’t be possible without the collaborative efforts of Caleb, Corey, Laurent and our staff to create opportunities for young players and want to commend them for their efforts."

Farsi has previously featured in two MLS matches while on short-term loans, subbing into contests against Charlotte FC and Real Salt Lake in June. At the MLS NEXT Pro level, he’s posted five assists across 14 games (all starts).

Before entering the Crew organization, Farsi played for Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC from 2020-21 and Algerian side AS Ain M’Lila in 2019. The Montréal native has also represented the Canada Under-23 men’s national team.

Transfer Tracker Columbus Crew Mohamed Farsi

Related Stories

Austin FC open DP spot as Cecilio Dominguez departs
Toronto FC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Official: DC United sign ex-Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison
More News
More News
Minnesota United midfielder Jacori Hayes out for 2022 after suffering broken leg

Minnesota United midfielder Jacori Hayes out for 2022 after suffering broken leg
Austin FC open DP spot as Cecilio Dominguez departs
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC open DP spot as Cecilio Dominguez departs
Toronto FC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Columbus Crew sign defender Mohamed Farsi from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign defender Mohamed Farsi from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 19
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 19
More News
Video
Video
Lorenzo Insigne ushers in a new era of MLS Superstars
2:06

Lorenzo Insigne ushers in a new era of MLS Superstars
A Look Back at all NYCFC and Inter Miami CF Matchups
1:39

A Look Back at all NYCFC and Inter Miami CF Matchups
Phil Neville, Nick Cushing, and Maxime Chanot Preview NYCFC vs. Inter Miami CF
1:19

Phil Neville, Nick Cushing, and Maxime Chanot Preview NYCFC vs. Inter Miami CF
Peter Vermes and Steve Cherundolo Preview Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC
1:35

Peter Vermes and Steve Cherundolo Preview Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC
More Video