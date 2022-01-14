Columbus Crew sign defender Jalil Anibaba via free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have signed defender Jalil Anibaba via free agency through the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.
Anibaba, 33, can feature at center back or outside back. He’s competed in MLS since 2011, posting seven goals and 14 assists across 240 regular-season games (214 starts).
“Jalil is a veteran player with more than a decade of experience in MLS, and his addition to our roster will help bolster the backline,” president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “Jalil is a leader on and off the field, and we’re pleased that a player with the breadth of his experience in MLS chose to sign with the Crew, and we look forward to having him join our team.”
Anibaba spent the last two seasons with Nashville SC, though also has stops at Chicago Fire FC, Houston Dynamo FC, Sporting Kansas City and the New England Revolution.
Columbus, 2020 MLS Cup champions, are anchored defensively by Ghana international Jonathan Mensah and Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room.
Anibaba also serves as an Executive Board Member for the Black Players for Change organization.