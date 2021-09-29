Columbus Crew see Campeones Cup as key to 2021 spark: “We're getting that hunger back”

Life at the top has a tendency to get quite complicated, quite quickly for the reigning champions of MLS and Liga MX, two leagues where the fruits of success can bring perils as well as plaudits.

Indeed, La Maquina sit seventh in the Mexican top flight at present, after a middling 3W-2L-5D start to the 2021 Apertura. They’ve yet to truly hit their stride after the euphoric breakthrough of the spring, where they ended a lengthy, painful league championship drought stretching back nearly a quarter of a century, then capped it with a Campeon de Campeones win over Club Leon to book their place in this week’s bout.

“They're, a little bit, off to a slow start in their league, similar to what we've gone through, but it's going to be an exciting game, hopefully, for everyone to watch,” Crew head coach Caleb Porter told reporters in a Tuesday media availability. “And we know what's at stake. ... We're going to throw everything into this game.”

So the Columbus Crew and Cruz Azul carry some comparable recent experiences into their faceoff at Lower.com Field on Wednesday night (8 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN), as Ohio’s capital city hosts the third edition of the Campeones Cup between the rival leagues that recently forged new ground with a revamped Leagues Cup that’ll launch in 2023.

🇺🇸 Two Countries 🇲🇽 🟡 Two champions 🔵 🏆 One Cup #CampeonesCup final is coming tomorrow to @LowerFieldCbus It’s going to be @MLS vs @LigaBBVAMX action!💥 @ColumbusCrew 🆚 @CruzAzul 🕗 8:00 PM ET | September 29 🎟️👉 https://t.co/D82kJEijdL pic.twitter.com/GYrRiyXVYW

Manager Juan Reynoso – who led the Liga MX All-Stars against their MLS counterparts in Los Angeles last month – and his squad topped the regular-season Clausura table, then marched through the liguilla postseason in impressive fashion to overcome their club’s well-established reputation for cruzazuleadas, snarky shorthand for repeated failures in big games.

“There's a reason they won Liga MX last season,” said Porter. “They're a team that plays very vertical. They're a team that will press very high, they're aggressive in transitions. They're flexible tactically, they can change into different shapes. It's a hard team to read from the standpoint of personnel and system because they're very flexible in their formations and they change in-game many times.”

Cruz Azul’s title defense so far has been a breeze compared to Columbus’, though.

Last year’s MLS Cup winners looked like ferocious favorites to kick on when they reinforced their already-solid roster over the winter, then prepared to move into their gorgeous new downtown home. But injuries, a crowded calendar and other stresses have left the Crew well below .500 for much of the season, bottoming out with a brutal 1W-8L-0D stretch from late July to mid-September that included a skid of three straight home losses, leaving them with an autumn hill to climb just to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“I'm not sure why it’s so hard. But obviously there’s a history of having a tougher season the following year after a championship,” acknowledged midfielder Darlington Nagbe, who experienced comparable tribulations with his prior Cup-winning sides in Portland and Atlanta.