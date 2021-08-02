Columbus Crew midfielder Artur out long-term after sports hernia surgery

Artur has been an influential contributor for the Crew since joining the club in 2017 from Brazilian First Division side Sao Paulo, starting 104 of his 114 league appearances since. He was a key member of Columbus' MLS Cup-winning side last season, making 22 appearances during the regular season, while scoring his first two MLS goals and dishing out four assists. He also started all four of the Crew's games in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, scoring one goal in 388 minutes.