Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández suspended one game

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Major League Soccer has suspended Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández for one match for the use of offensive language in Columbus' match against the Portland Timbers on September 18.

Hernández will serve the one-match suspension on October 1 vs. the New York Red Bulls.

Hernández was not provided with the league-mandated training on prohibited language that is required of all players upon arrival to an MLS team.

Following the ruling, Columbus and Hernández each issued a statement that can be found below.

Columbus Crew Juan Camilo Hernández Suárez

Related Stories

One big question facing every MLS team revisted
Power Rankings: NYCFC, Inter Miami, Vancouver skyrocket after Weeks 31 & 32
FIFA 23 ratings: Who are your team’s best players?
More News
More News
Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández suspended one game

Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández suspended one game
Philadelphia or LAFC? Who's got the edge in the Supporters' Shield race
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Philadelphia or LAFC? Who's got the edge in the Supporters' Shield race
Chicharito says he'll be back with LA Galaxy in 2023: "I have a clause" 

Chicharito says he'll be back with LA Galaxy in 2023: "I have a clause" 
Source: Charlotte FC near deal with Christian Lattanzio to remove interim coach tag

Source: Charlotte FC near deal with Christian Lattanzio to remove interim coach tag
Thierry Henry reflects on Red Bulls legacy: "I know I was tough"

Thierry Henry reflects on Red Bulls legacy: "I know I was tough"
Real Salt Lake host Utah Jazz in joint training session at America First Field

Real Salt Lake host Utah Jazz in joint training session at America First Field
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Cincinnati | September 27, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Cincinnati | September 27, 2022
RED CARD: Kelyn Rowe, Seattle Sounders - 69th minute
0:27

RED CARD: Kelyn Rowe, Seattle Sounders - 69th minute
WATCH: Fredy Montero golazo brings Sounders back to life
1:01

WATCH: Fredy Montero golazo brings Sounders back to life
GOAL: Brenner, FC Cincinnati - 24th minute
0:51

GOAL: Brenner, FC Cincinnati - 24th minute
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote

MLS Unites to Vote

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election