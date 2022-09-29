Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández suspended one game

Major League Soccer has suspended Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández for one match for the use of offensive language in Columbus' match against the Portland Timbers on September 18.
Hernández will serve the one-match suspension on October 1 vs. the New York Red Bulls.
Hernández was not provided with the league-mandated training on prohibited language that is required of all players upon arrival to an MLS team.
Following the ruling, Columbus and Hernández each issued a statement that can be found below.