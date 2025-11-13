Columbus Crew coach Wilfried Nancy quiet amid Celtic links

Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy refused to confirm or deny reports linking him to Scottish Premiership powerhouse Celtic FC on Thursday.

“And I have nothing to say about any kind of reports.”

“I’m not here to talk about myself. I’m here to talk about the team, first of all,” Nancy told reporters during the Crew’s end-of-season media availability.

Celtic speculation

Nancy, who led Columbus to 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024 titles, has been the subject of growing speculation linking him to Celtic’s coaching vacancy in the aftermath of Brendan Rodgers’s resignation late last month.

That speculation has picked up steam since the Crew’s Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs elimination in Round One against Hell is Real rivals FC Cincinnati.

Nancy joined the Crew ahead of the 2023 season after coaching CF Montréal during the 2021-22 MLS campaigns. He’s amassed a 71W-33L-32D record in 136 games (all competitions) with Columbus.

After a first trophy-less season this year, will he be back with the Crew in 2026?

“The idea is to always try to improve the team. So, we won’t change,” Nancy said alongside general manager Issa Tall, possibly hinting at what the future holds.