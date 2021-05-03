Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew acquire Liam Fraser on loan from Toronto FC

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Liam Fraser on the ball

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Columbus Crew SC have acquired midfielder Liam Fraser on loan from Toronto FC for the remainder of the 2021 season in exchange for $50,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Monday.

Fraser, 23, is a product of Toronto's academy and has made 33 MLS appearances (20 starts) since his debut in 2018. The midfielder has four caps with the Canadian national team as well.

“Having known Liam since he was an academy player in Toronto, he is a young, motivated and promising competitor whose presence will help deepen our midfield roster during a congested season,” Crew President & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a club statement. “We look forward to integrating him into our squad in Columbus while also helping him continue his professional development.”

Bezbatchenko previously worked for Toronto, leading the front office when Fraser signed his Homegrown deal in 2018.

Fraser joins Columbus after homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris suffered a season-ending knee injury a few weeks ago. He'll bolster Caleb Porter's options at the position, behind starters Darlington Nagbe and Artur.

“Liam is a talented young player with an incredible work ethic,” said TFC GM Ali Curtis. “Development can occur in multiple ways, and we are happy that this presents a solution for Liam to potentially get meaningful first team minutes, and at the same time stay connected to TFC.”

Transfer Tracker Toronto FC Columbus Crew SC Liam Fraser

